New school term commences; School uniform vouchers for schools in 6 provinces already distributed

Thursday, 02 January 2020 - 7:45

The first school term for the new year begins today.

The education ministry said that all school principals had been instructed to have the schools cleaned up jointly with parents before schools reopen.

Similarly the education ministry says that by now distribution of school uniform vouchers has been completed in six provinces.

Distribution of school uniform vouchers for the western, north western and central provinces is scheduled to take place within this week.

The education ministry has informed school principals of provinces to which the education ministry has completed distribution of school uniform vouchers to have them distributed to students within today.