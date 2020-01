Thursday, 02 January 2020 - 9:51

Phottuwa is expecting two-thirds at the General Election

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Front states that the main expectation of the party for the new year is to win a two-thirds majority in the general election.

Its chairman, Prof. G.L. Peiris stated this joining at a press conference held at the head office of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna in their headquarters in Battaramulla yesterday.

State Minister Dilum Amunugama also participated in the media briefing