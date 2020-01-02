Businessman+killed+in+a+shooting+in+Ragama

Thursday, 02 January 2020 - 7:47

A businessman has been shot and killed in Ragama - Ganemulla.

The police media unit noted that the shooting occurred around 7.50 last night.

Owing to the shooting a 30 year old businessman from Mattegoda who had been renting out vehicles was killed.

He had been in Ragama last night to hand over a van on rent.

A family from Italy who is in country for vacation had rented the van for temporary use.

Police noted that upon handing over the vehicle to the family, the businessman was shot by an individual in a car.

The suspect who had shot at the businessman was arrested early this morning.

The suspect is a resident of Ragama and was arrested while he was in hiding at his fathers residence in Welisara- Thaappawaththa.

A 9mm revolver used for the shooting was also seized by the police.

Further investigations revealed that the suspect had been an army deserter.

It has also been revealed that the deceased entrepreneur was a friend of the suspect and the reason behind the shooting has not been revealed.



