Thursday, 02 January 2020 - 10:58

One person was killed in a road accident in the Dampalassa area on the Narammala-Giriulla road.

The police media unit stated that the accident had occurred yesterday when a motorbike had collided with a bicycle.

The motorcyclist and a cyclist were critically injured and were rushed to the Narammala Hospital.



The cyclist died on admission to the hospital.