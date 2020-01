Thursday, 02 January 2020 - 10:57

The Army commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva began duties in his acting position of Chief of Defence Staff at the BMICH this morning.

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva was appointed to the position after his predecessor Admiral Ravindra Wijegunarathna retired last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Jaliya Senaratne has been appointed as the Director of the Police Media Division.

The Division stated that he had commenced his duties yesterday.