Cash+dispute+leads+to+shooting+in+Ragama

Thursday, 02 January 2020 - 13:02

Police say a dispute over a cash transaction has led to the shooting at at Ganemulla in Ragama.

A man, aged 30 who engaged in car rental business at Mattegoda died in the shooting last night.

Meanwhile, police arrested the suspect for the murder at Thappawatta in Welisara this morning.

The 9-millimetre revolver he used to shoot the businessman was also seized by the police from his hideout in his father’s house.

Investigations revealed that the suspect is an army deserter and has been a friend of the victim for some time.