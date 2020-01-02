Thursday, 02 January 2020 - 14:21

RUMI MOHAMED’S BAIL APPLICATION REJECTED

Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayarathna rejected a motion which was filed by the lawyers of remanded former SPC chairman Rumi Mohamed to make submissions intending to obtain bail today.



The Magistrate informed Mohamed’s lawyers to make such submissions when the suspect is produced before Court on January 6th.



Rumi Mohamed is in remand in connection with paying 2 million rupees to the two suspects, who are also in remand in connection with the so-called white van media conference.



Meanwhile, MP Rajitha Senarathna who was remanded in connection with the white van media conference and received bail later is still staying at Lanka Hospital in Narahenpita.



Two days after the arrest warrants were issued on MP Senarathna in connection with the white van media conference, he admitted himself to the ICU and, the Magistrate observed him in hospital.



Later, he was remanded until December 30th.



Later, prison officials visited Lanka Hospital to escort the MP either to the prison hospital or the Colombo National hospital after the prison doctor recommended to do so.



However, Lanka hospital authorities did not allow prison officials to remove the MP.



Meanwhile, MP Rajitha Senarathna was granted bail on December 26 and, he was transferred to a General Ward yesterday.



MPs Ravi Karunanayake, Rauff Hakeem and former general secretary of the UNP Tissa Attanayake visited Senarathna at Lanka Hospital today.



In addition, addressing a media conference held in Colombo today, SLPP MP Piyal Nishantha stated that it is a cause for concern that the lawyer appearing on behalf of MP Rajitha Senerathne has stated that his client has no faith in government hospitals, even though the MP served as the former minister of Health for 4 and half years and continuously publicized receiving numerous awards as one of the best health ministers of the world.



The SLPP MP further added that the MP’s supporters were responsible for bringing low quality medicine and medical equipment to the country.