Thursday, 02 January 2020 - 16:11

Water cut in several areas in Negombo from Monday

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board says that a 24 hour water cut will be imposed in several areas including Negombo and Municipal Council areas on Monday.



issuing a statement, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board stated that the water supply will be disrupted due to the installation of a power generator at the Bambukuliya Water Purification plant.



Therefore, the water supply will be disrupted for 24 hours from 9.00 am on Monday to 9.00 am on Tuesday to, Negombo and Municipal Council areas, Kochchikade, Duwa, Pitipana, Dungalpitiya, Basiyawatta, Pamunugama, Katunayake Investment Promotion Zone, Katunayake Air Force Base and the Katunayake Airport Complex including Katana.