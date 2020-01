Thursday, 02 January 2020 - 16:12

A person dies during religious ceremony at a temple in Ichankulam

A person has drowned while performing a religious offering at the Ichankulam Ganewadevi Kovil in Vavuniya today.



It is reported that he had gone to the nearby Thavasiyakulam tank to perform a religious ritual and drowned.



The deceased has been identified as a 27 year old resident of Ichchankulam