Thursday, 02 January 2020 - 16:13

Two killed in road accident in Ambalantota

3,998

Views

Two were killed and 5 injured in an accident at Ruhunu Ridiyagama area in Ambalantota.



The accident occurred when a car and a three-wheeler collided head-on.



The injured have been admitted to the Hambantota Hospital.



The deceased are two youths aged 27 and 28 years who were in the three wheel.



Ambalantota police are conducting further investigations.