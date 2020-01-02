Thursday, 02 January 2020 - 18:38

PRIME MINISTER INSTRUCTS TO RELEASE 2 BILLION TO IMPORT FERTILIZER

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has stated that 2 billion rupees would be released to state fertilizer companies to import fertilizer to ease the current shortage.



MP Chandima Weerakkody quoted the PM saying this in the Government’s parliamentary group meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat today.



It is reported that certain fertilizer companies have limited the import as they have to charge an outstanding balance of 6 billion rupees in the past.