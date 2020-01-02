Thursday, 02 January 2020 - 18:42

PROJECT DIRECTOR ASSURES MORAGAHAKANDA LEAK WOULD DO NO HARM

Project director of the Moragahakanda Multi-Purpose Project DB Wijerathna says that nobody wants to create any fear about the reported leak in the dam.



Earlier, the HIRU CIA program revealed a water leak in the upper area of the main dam of the reservoir.



The workers and the security guards had informed about the water leak as the reservoir reached maximum capacity following heavy rains in the last few weeks.



The main dam has been built by merging 25-meter cement cubic blocks and the ongoing investigations reveal that the leak is reported between two such blocks.



Meanwhile, the National Organizer of the All Ceylon Farmers Federation, Namal Karunarathna says that the reported water leak in the dam should not be taken for granted.



He says a report from an international experts group should be called in this regard.