Thursday, 02 January 2020 - 18:52

DINESH NAMED LEADER OF THE HOUSE, JOHNSTON, GOVERNMENT CHIEF WHIP; GAYANTHA NAMED AS OPPOSITION CHIEF WHIP

Ministers Dinesh Gunawardana and Johnston Fernando have been named as the Leader of the House and the Government Chief Whip respectively.



Parliament sources stated that the Prime Minister has informed the two names to the parliament.



Meanwhile, the Parliament Communication department stated that all arrangements are in place to inaugurate the 4th session of the 8th parliament at 10 am tomorrow.



It further stated that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is scheduled to address parliament and present his policy statement.



At the same time, MP Sajith Premadasa has been proposed to the post of Opposition Leader during a UNP parliamentary group meeting held today.



The party has named MP Gayantha Karunathilaka as the Chief Whip of the Opposition.