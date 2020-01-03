Government+decides+to+abolish+Mangalas+counter-+terrorism+bill

Friday, 03 January 2020 - 6:50

The cabinet has approved the abolishing of the counter terrorism act which was introduced by the previous government to parliament.

Government sources noted that this proposal was submitted during the cabinet meeting held yesterday by minister of foreign affairs, Dinesh Gunawardena.

Former minister of foreign affairs Mangala Samaraweera presented the new act in parliament abolishing the prevention of terrorism act which is currently in effect.

The new act was passed in Geneva and was also mentioned as a recommendation by the UNHRC.

However the joint opposition as well as religious and civil society organizations expressed their protest during the era of the previous regime against the counter terrorism act.