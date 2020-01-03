New+dengue+prevention+campaign+in+Eastern+Province

Friday, 03 January 2020 - 9:44

Governor of the Eastern Province Anuradha Yahampath has instructed the relevant authorities to send a special task force to conduct surprise visits and inspect all state institutions in Trincomalee to prevent the rapidly spreading dengue fever.

The governor has asked the authorities to carry out inspections from today.

This special team includes the armed forces, the police, the Samurdhi officers and the Grama Niladhari of the area.

At a meeting held at the Eastern Province Governor's Office yesterday, it was revealed that a total of 2048 dengue patients have been identified in the Trincomalee District.

Authorities who participated in the discussion said that a number of dengue breeding places have been identified in the Trincomalee Naval Base.

The Governor of the Eastern Province, Anuradha Yahampath, has informed him to look into the matter and take steps to prevent this immediately.