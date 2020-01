Friday, 03 January 2020 - 7:53

The 4th session of the 8th parliament is to commence under the patronage of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa today.

Over 50 parliamentary sessions from 1947 have been concluded so far.

Further, the speaker’s office noted that from 1978 onwards over 25 parliamentary sessions have been held.

