Importation+of+new+vehicles+for+government+institutions+halted

Friday, 03 January 2020 - 7:52

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed ministers and state institutions to stop buying new vehicles for the next three years.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Public Administration and Home Affairs has already taken measures to take a stock of the vehicle reserves of the ministries and government institutions and to launch a system to manage the vehicle use in a more effective manner.

The President has taken this decision as there is no management of state owned vehicles and it has been revealed that millions of public money is wasted for purchasing vehicles from time to time.