200,000 rupees found in the possession of a female beggar on a train

Friday, 03 January 2020 - 7:57

The Railway Department Security Authority says that a sum of about 214 thousand 290 rupees was found in the possession of a female beggar the Authority had taken into custody while she was engaged in begging inside the train.

Railway Security Superintendent Anura Premaratne stated that while the Authority had taken the beggar into custody in a train plying from Ragama to Colombo Fort, 35, five thousand rupee notes and 38, one hundred rupee notes had been recovered from her travelling bag.

While begging in trains is forbidden from 1st December last year, the Railway Security Authority carried out these raids from that date.

The Railway Security Authority said further that while it had rounded up during these raids more than 50 beggars engaged in begging in the train, legal action had been taken against 17 of them.