Friday, 03 January 2020 - 9:34

A youth motorcyclist has been killed in a collision with a lorry in the Gonideniya area in Udugama, Galle.

The youth who was killed in the accident yesterday (02) has been identified as a 22-year-old resident of Udugama.

Another youth who was critically injured in the accident has been admitted to the Karapitiya Hospital.

Udugama Police are conducting further investigations.