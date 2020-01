Friday, 03 January 2020 - 10:15

Two arrested for running an arms factory in Kuruwita

The Police Special Task Force has arrested two persons for operating a firearm factory in the Kuruwita - Erathna Gangabada area.

The arms factory was inspected during a raid in the area yesterday. The Police Special Task Force seized 12 bore ammunition and a firearm, a weapons cleaning kit and several sharp weapons including swords.

The suspects are residents of the same area