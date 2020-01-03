Death+toll+in+the+Haputale+helicopter+accident+increases+to+four

Friday, 03 January 2020 - 10:37

Military Spokesperson Brigadier Chandana Wickremasinghe stated that the helicopter that crashed near the Haputale town was an air craft belonging to the Air Force. It was previously reported that it was a private helicopter. The Air Force spokesperson told the Hiru news team a short while ago that four Air Force personnel were killed in the accident.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Air Force confirmed that the aircraft was a Y-12 light aircraft belonging to the Diyatalawa Sri Lanka Air Force Base.

It is reported that the helicopter was flying to Diyatalawa from the Weerawila Air Force Base.



