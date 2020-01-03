CCTV+footage+of+Haputale+Helicopter+crash+killing+four+people+including+the+pilot

Friday, 03 January 2020 - 13:00

Air Force Y-12 light aircraft crashed near Thambapillai estate, Haputale this morning killing four Air Force Personnel.

Initially it was reported to be a private helicopter, however later it was later identified as a light aircraft carrier of the Air Force.

Military spokesman Brigadier Chandana Wickremasinghe confirmed that the aircraft was flying to the Ratmalana Air Force Base from Weerawila at the time of the accident.

A woman who was in a house near the crash site of the plane was also taken to hospital for treatment regarding the shock.

Two Air Force soldiers, an Air Force Leader and a Flight Lieutenant was killed in the crash.

The military spokesman Brigadier Chandana Wickremasinghe told the Hiru news team that the cause of the accident has not yet been identified and investigations into the incident have already begun.

The Air Force has also appointed a committee to investigate the accident.

The footage of a CCTV camera mounted on a nearby building at the time of the accident has recorded the following.