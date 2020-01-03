Two+people+hospitalised+after+being+attacked+by+a+leopard+in+the+Yala+Wild+life+Sanctuary+

Friday, 03 January 2020 - 13:35

The body of a slain leopard has been found in a canal adjacent to the Udawalawe National Park.



The Wildlife Department stated that the body was recovered yesterday following a tip off from the residents.

The post mortem revealed that the tiger had been shot dead.



It has also been revealed that the tooth has been plucked and the front legs cut off and the body severely damaged.



The Wildlife Department stated that further investigations are being conducted with the police to find the suspects involved.

A number of incidents were reported recently of a leopard attacking a group of people at several places along the Kataragama - Buttala main road.



Also, two women were injured when they were attacked by a leopard when a group of people who visited the Yala wild life sanctuary stopped for tea.



Hospital sources said that they are currently receiving treatment at the Hambantota General Hospital.



