Three children who lost their parents in an accident, in Embilipitiya

Friday, 03 January 2020 - 13:25

The plight of three children orphaned due to the death of their mother and Father in an accident has been reported from Thunkama, D – 10 Canal area in Emblipitiya.

On December 1, their mother and father were killed when a bus collided with a motorcycle.

After the death of their parents, the children have been under the care of the grandmother and had to face many financial difficulties.

It is reported that their grandmother is 81 years old and a disabled uncle is living in the same house and the grandmother is unable to earn a living.