Constitutional reform is required - President

Friday, 03 January 2020 - 13:36

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa states that the we should work together for the sake of the country leaving aside petty objectives.



The President stated this while addressing the parliament at the commencement of the new Parliament session.

The President said that posts are not privileges but responsibilities. The President also said that stern action would be taken against.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa said that the tax relief given by the government to businessmen should be definitely made available to the general public.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa further stated that a constitutional change is essential for the sovereignty and stability of the country.

After the President's key note speech, Parliament adjourned until 1 pm

A special party leaders meeting will be held at the parliament complex at 12.30 pm today under the patronage of the Speaker.