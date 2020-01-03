3,200 suicides reported annually in the country

Friday, 03 January 2020 - 13:33

According to the Office of the Director of Mental Health of the Ministry of Health, there are approximately 3,200 suicides in the country each year.

The Director of the Association, Dr. Rohan Ratnayake, stated that this number has come down in comparison to the last few years. The Director made this statement in response to an inquiry made by our Hiru news team regarding the various incidents of suicide that have taken place in the Island over the past few days.



However, he stated that an action plan is already underway to reduce suicides.

The most recent suicide was reported yesterday from the Tamil Nadu area in Koslanda - Uva Mawalegama area.

A mother had attempted to commit suicide by hanging her two daughters, however, the one-and-a-half-year-old daughter survived. The 20-year-old mother and her two-year-old daughter died in the suicide attempt and the police suspect that they would have committed suicide due to financial hardship.