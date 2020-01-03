Friday, 03 January 2020 - 15:35

A youth stabbed with scissors and killed at Batapola

5,380

Views

A youth has been hacked to death with a pair of scissors at a salon in the Nindana area in Boraluwatota, Batapola.



According to the police, a young man who had come to the salon to cut his hair had been stabbed by a drunken man with a pair of scissors.



The injured youth has died on admission to the Karapitiya Hospital.



The suspect has been identified, and search operations are underway to arrest him.



The victim was a 25-year-old resident of the Nindana area. The cause of the murder has not yet been identified.