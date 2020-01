Friday, 03 January 2020 - 15:36

New paddy variety from the Labuduwa Rice Research Institute

The Labuduwa Rice Research Institute, Galle has introduced a new variety of paddy to farmers called L-D253.



This variety can yield more than 100 bushels of rice per hectare and can be grown in dry and wet zones. It can be harvested in 75 days.



According to the Rice Research Institute, this is a rice variety is resistant to pest and disease