A+mother+commits+suicide+by+hanging+herself+and+her+two+children

Friday, 03 January 2020 - 16:19

It has been reported that a mother had committed suicide by hanging herself and her two children in Koslanda area in Gampaha.

The incident took place last afternoon and the life of one child has been saved.

The child who was killed in the incident is a one-and-a-half-year-old girl who was pronounced dead on admission to the Wellawaya hospital.

The life of the three-and-a-half-year-old child has been saved.

The mother of the children was in her early twenties and the reason for her committing suicide is unknown.

Koslanda Police are conducting investigations into the incident.



