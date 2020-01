Friday, 03 January 2020 - 16:23

Leader of the Opposition, Chief Government Whip, Chief organizer of the government and the Chief organizer of the opposition assumes duties

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa assumed duties today at the office of the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament.

He handed over the appointment letter to Gayantha Karunatilake as the chief organizer of the opposition.

Meanwhile, Minister Dinesh Gunawardena assumed duties as the Chief Government Whip, while Minister Johnston Fernando started work as the Chief Organizer of the Government.