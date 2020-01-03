‘Chutiya’ arrested by STF in Ambalangoda

Friday, 03 January 2020 - 16:23

Dusun Suranga Manawadu alias Chutiya, an organized criminal and a large-scale drug dealer in the Adadola area in Wathugedara, Ambalangoda has been arrested by the Police Special Task Force.

The STF media units stated that the suspect was arrested with two grams and 400 milligrams of heroin.

The Police Special Task Force further stated that he had been in close contact with Podi Lassie, an organized criminal who is currently in prison, and had been involved in large scale heroin smuggling and extorting from businessmen in the area.

The suspect, Chutia, was previously remanded for several crimes, including murder and possession of firearms and was later released on bail.