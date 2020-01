Friday, 03 January 2020 - 17:46

Five persons have been arrested in Beruwala for the possession of heroin and cannabis.

A person was arrested in Beruwala with 2280 milligrams of heroin this morning on a tip off received by the police that heroin was being sold to boats in the Beruwala harbour.

Also, a couple who was involved in the sale of cannabis in the Halawagoda area in Beruwala was arrested yesterday.

Police also arrested two youths who were in possession of 200 milligrams of cannabis yesterday.