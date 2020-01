Friday, 03 January 2020 - 18:10

4 killed in an accident in Bandaragama - Moronthuduwa area

Four people died in a motor accident which occurred at the Morontuduwa Junction on the Bandaragama-Kalutara road this afternoon.

Police said a lorry, a three-wheeler and a push cycle were all caught up in the accident together.

According to police, bodies of three victims were lying at Gonaduwa rural hospital in Morontuduwa while another body is lying at Nagoda General Hospital in Kalutara.