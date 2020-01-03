Cause+of+the+Haputale+air+crash+still+not+known

Friday, 03 January 2020 - 19:15

Information regarding the two pilots and two observers who were killed when an Air Force plane crashed into the Haputale - Ispilla - Thambapilla area has now been revealed.

The light aircraft that crashed was a Y-12 aircraft belonging to the Sri Lanka Air Force.

It had left the Hambantota - Weerawila Air Force Base this morning for an aerial observation and included two pilots and two observation officers.

However, the Ministry of Defense stated that the plane crashed around 9.15 am in the Ispilla mountain range in Haputale.

All four passengers were killed and a woman who was close to the crash site was rushed to the Haputale hospital after suffering from shock.

A spokesperson for the hospital stated that she was discharged after receiving treatment.

It is reported that a squadron leader, a lieutenant, a flight sergeant and an air force flying captain were killed in the accident.

Air Force Spokesman Group Captain Gihan Seneviratne told our news team that a committee has been appointed to investigate the accident on the advise of the Air force Commander.



