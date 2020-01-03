Constitutional reform is essential to assure sovereignty and stability in the country, President says in his policy statement

Friday, 03 January 2020 - 19:20

The 4th session of the 8th parliament was inaugurated under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa this morning.

The significance of the inauguration of the 8th parliament is that the traditional pomp and pageantry including a guard of honor and motorcades displayed in the past were conspicuously absent this time.

According to the parliament traditions, President Rajapaksa who arrived at the House Chamber was seated in the Speaker’s chair to commence his policy statement.

Later, the Parliament Secretary General read out one notice to prorogue parliament and another notice with regard to its inauguration.

Thereafter, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa commenced his policy statement thereby inaugurating the 4th session of the 8th parliament.



