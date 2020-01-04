Attacker 'had psychiatric condition'

Saturday, 04 January 2020 - 6:57

1 person was killed, and 2 were injured in a knife attack near Paris, before the attacker, who was identified as 22 year old Nathan C, was shot dead by police.

Prosecutors said that some religious items were found in his bag, and the stabbing was carried out just days before the 5th anniversary of attacks in Paris targeting the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, carried out by the Islamic terrorist group, which left 17 people dead.

France has remained on high alert since a string of terror attacks in 2015, the deadliest of was the November 2015 attacks on six locations across Paris, including on a crowded concert venue, which left 130 dead.