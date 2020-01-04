Government Analyst Team to Haputale air crash site; remains to be handed over to relatives today

Saturday, 04 January 2020 - 7:49

The Bandarawela Magistrate’s Court has ordered the Government Analyst, the Civil Aviation Authority and the Department of Meteorology to produce their findings related to the plane crash that killed 4 airmen of the Air Force.

Accordingly a team of government analysts reached the crash site yesterday.

The post mortems of the 4 who were killed will be carried out today and the remains will be handed over to the relatives afterwards.

The Chinese built Y 12 Fixed Wing Light Transport aircraft that took off from Weerawila had been on a routine air reconnaissance mission at the time it crashed at Thambipeella Mawatha, Icepeella.

A female villager, who was at the location at the time of the crash, was admitted to the Haputale District Hospital.

Two SLAF pilots - Squadron Leader W.A.M.B.N.B Weebedda and Flight Lieutenant K.M.D.L. Kulatunga and two airmen – Sergeant D.W.R.Y Kumara and Leading Aircraftman N.L.D. Hettiarachchi had died at the aircraft crash.

Meanwhile, the SLAF, which had sent its investigators to the site immediately after the aircraft crash, has appointed a special investigation board to probe into the incident.