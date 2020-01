Saturday, 04 January 2020 - 7:50

2 arrested at the Galle Kachcheri for preparing forged deeds

A female and a male have been arrested by Police for preparing forged deeds at the Galle District Land Registrar’s Office.

Police have also found 2 forged rubbers stamps of lawyers, in possession of the suspects.

The duo will be produced before the Galle Magistrate today.