Saturday, 04 January 2020 - 7:50

“A secure nation, a prosperous country” to be the theme for this years independence day; Number of attendees reduced by 30 percent

The government has decided to hold the 72nd Independence Day celebrations at the Independence Square in Colombo under the theme “A secure nation, a prosperous country”.

This was at a discussion held yesterday under the patronage of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Also, it has been decided to reduce the number of participants by 30 percent in comparison to previous years.