Saturday, 04 January 2020 - 13:03

Transfers have been given to 43 senior police officers including 4 DIGs.

According to the police media unit 4 SSPs, 3 SPs, 7 ASPs, 7 chief inspectors of police and 18 police inspectors have been transferred.

The police media unit further noted that the transfers have been made with the approval of the national police commission in order to fulfil requirements.