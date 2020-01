Saturday, 04 January 2020 - 13:02

The JVP says that just as the government took measures to abolish the anti-terrorism act they should take measures to present a new bill to the parliament in order to replace it.

Parliamentarian Nalinda Jayatissa expressed this view when we inquired him regarding the recent cabinet decision to abolish the ant-terrorism act.

The parliamentarian further noted that it was a commendable move.