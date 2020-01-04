Court+orders+explanations+from+5+parties+on+the+aircraft+accident

Saturday, 04 January 2020 - 13:02

Bandarawela magistrate’s court has ordered 5 parties to present explanations regarding the plane crash which occurred in the Thambapeella area in Haputale last morning.

Bandarawela magistrate Keerthi Kumburuhena gave this order after the Haputale police presented details regarding the accident to the court.

Accordingly the government analyst, Sri Lanka army, department of meteorology, judicial medical officer of the badulla general hospital and the department of surveys have been given the order to provide explanations into the accident.