update : Three remanded for assaulting a girl in Nikaweratiya- Grama Niladhari suspended

The step-mother, her sister who is a grama Niladhari as well as the father of the girl who was assaulted in an inhuman manner in the Kotawehera area in Nikaweratiya have been remanded until the 16th of this month after they were produced before Nikaweratiya magistrate court.



The three individuals were arrested lasted night after the footage regarding the incident was telecasted on Hiru news.



While the girl’s father has got separated from her mother, the assault is carried out by his wife from the second marriage and her sister.



Meanwhile minister of public administration and home affairs Janaka Bandara Tennakoon says that he has given orders to suspend the grama Niladhari who is the sister of the step mother and was also involved in the assault.



