Saturday, 04 January 2020 - 18:50

Seven Sri Lankans arrested in Nigeria

2,425

Views

The Nigerian Navy has arrested seven Sri Lankans among others for oil bunkering yesterday.



The seven Sri Lankans along with 57 Nigerians and two Ghanaians, suspected to be involved in oil bunkering have been handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission that investigates financial crimes.