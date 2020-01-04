Saturday, 04 January 2020 - 18:47

Cause of the aircraft crash remains a mystery- Bodies identified at the post mortem exam

Even though over 30 hours have lapsed since the plane crash in Haputale yesterday, the cause behind the accident is yet to be identified.



The post mortem examination into the air force members who were killed in the plane crash in Haputale was conducted at the Badulla hospital today under the purview of chief judicial medical officer of the Badulla general hospital Dr. L. S. Waduge.



It was stated that all four victims have died due to internal injuries caused by the crash.



While the body of the pilot was identified by his father through a chain which was worn by him, the remaining bodies have been identified through a special dental examination.



Thereafter steps have been taken to airlift the bodies to their families.



According to air force sources all communications between the aircraft and the Weerawila air traffic control centre have been lost 15 minutes prior to the crash.



The investigation committee appointed by the air force commander is scheduled to submit a report within two weeks.



Meanwhile Bandarawela magistrate’s court has ordered 5 parties to present explanations regarding the plane crash which occurred in the Thambapeella area in Haputale last morning.



Bandarawela magistrate Keerthi Kumburuhena gave this order after the Haputale police presented details regarding the accident to the court.



Accordingly the government analyst, Sri Lanka army, department of meteorology, judicial medical officer of the badulla general hospital and the department of surveys have been given the order to provide explanations into the accident.







