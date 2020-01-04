Saturday, 04 January 2020 - 18:58

Police search MP Ranjan Ramanayake’s residence

Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake’s residence at the Madiwela MP’s housing scheme was searched by the Colombo south crimes division.



A senior police officer said that the search was carried out in line with an investigation underway on a conspiracy to discomfort the government among other allegations.



A CD in connection with the allegations was found previously by the police.



A search warrant was also issued by the Nugegoda additional magistrate H. U. K. Pelpola.



During the search operation a pistol with a valid license for this year and 118 bullets have been confiscated.



Pornographic DVD`s also taken into Police custody following a search operation at MP Ranjan Ramanayake`s house at Madiwela.



