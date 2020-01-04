Saturday, 04 January 2020 - 19:37

Ranjan arrested for conspiring to inconvenience the government, possession of an illegal firearm and 118 bullets & pornography

17,063

Views

United National Party Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake was arrested this evening by the police for conspiring to inconveniencing the government, possessing an illegal firearm and 118 bullets as well as the possession of pornographic content.



Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake’s residence at the Madiwela MP’s housing scheme was searched by the Colombo south crimes division today.



A senior police officer said that the search was carried out in line with an investigation underway on a conspiracy to discomfort the government among other allegations.







