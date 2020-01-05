Ranjan Ramanayake who was arrested questioned further; illegal weapon, bullets and Pornographic DVD’s found from his residence

Sunday, 05 January 2020 - 8:13

Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake who was arrested yesterday by the Western Province – South Region’s Crimes Division is questioned further.

He was arrested yesterday over charges of possessing an unlicensed firearm and DVD’s containing pornographic material.

The Parliamentarian will be produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate today.

His residence was searched yesterday as part of an investigation in to alleged attempts to disrepute the government.

Nugegoda Additional Magistrate H U K Pelpola had issued a search warrant.

However, it was observed that Police Officers were interrupted during their search.

A Senior Police Officer said that the search was carried out under the suspicion that the Parliamentarian was involved in a conspiracy to disrepute the government and to locate few files containing such information.

A firearm, 127 bullets, nearly 200 DVD’s with recorded conversations as well as pornographic material as well as few sex toys had been found at the MP’s residence.