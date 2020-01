Sunday, 05 January 2020 - 8:14

The Elections Commission said that the 2019 voters registry will be certified by the 24th of this month.

Accordingly, the forthcoming general election will be held as per the 2019 voters registry.

A Senior Spokesperson at the Elections Commission said that in case the President dissolves Parliament on the 1st of March, the general election can be held between 23rd April and 6th May.