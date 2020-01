Sunday, 05 January 2020 - 8:14

Crudia Zeylanica found once again planted at Peradeniya Gardens

Crudia zeylanica an endemic plant which was thought to be extinct but rediscovered recently is to be planted at the Peradeniya Botanical Gardens.

Accordingly few saplings of the tree which was discovered in the Gampaha – Daaraluwa area are taken to Peradeniya.

It was found during construction of the Colombo - Kandy expressway.